Golfers hit the links in Kelowna to raise money for Easter Seals

Earlier this summer, 120 golfers took to Kelowna’s Black Mountain Golf Club to raise money for Easter Seals.

It was the second annual Clubs for Campers Charity Golf Tournament, raising money for Easter Seals to benefit local families. This year, $25,000 was raised.

“After a successful first year for Clubs for Campers in 2021, we really wanted to see growth for this event to know that we could make an impact year after year, and we were thrilled with the results,” said Michelle Webber, Easter Seals Community Engagement Manager. “Not only did we raise more, but we saw some amazing return participants and sponsors. The excitement and enthusiasm of everyone involved in the tournament, despite the torrential rain, really showed us that we are an organization that people and businesses believe in.

“It was a great day and we’re already looking ahead to hosting our third tournament next July.”

The money is going to Easter Seals Camp Winfield in Lake Country. It is a specialized week-long camp for those with disabilities and their families from Kelowna and the South Okanagan. Funds are also going towards the Easter Seals house, to provide affordable home-away-from-home housing for people facing health challenges, and their need to travel for appointments.

Easter Seals next fundraiser is the Drop Zone on Sept. 20, where more than 50 people will get the chance to rappel down the Landmark 6 Office Tower (23 storeys). People can register at the Drop Zone fundraiser website.

READ MORE: Kelowna hospital campaign raises $1.7 million for mental health support

READ MORE: Pandemic and economics challenge Kelowna’s 10-Year Capital Plan

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiserfundraisingGolfKelowna