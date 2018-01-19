Good Deeds: Family for the food bank

Taking advantage of the food banks purchasing power, funds were spent at Kelowna’s Superstore

(Left to right) Gary Bennett, The food bank’s Lenetta Parry and Troy Tchir, Real Canadian Superstore manager. Pictured (left to right) are Gary Bennett, the food bank’s Lenetta Parry and Troy Tchir, Real Canadian Superstore manager. - Image: Contributed

The Gary Bennett Family Fund and its supporters donated $3,250 towards the Central Okanagan Food Bank’s No Hungry Children program.

Taking advantage of the food banks purchasing power, funds were spent at Kelowna’s Real Canadian Superstore to purchase baby basics, school snacks and nutritious foods for kids.

Superstore added another $150 worth of inventory to support this important initiative.

The Bennett’s weren’t the only ones that have been supporting the food bank:

Dorothea Walker students collected food donations at their Christmas concert.

