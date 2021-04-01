Gospel Mission to serve up Easter dinner this Saturday

Meals will be distributed by the shelter’s outreach team

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s annual Easter dinner is still a go, despite the pandemic and ongoing restrictions.

This year’s difference is the sit-down dinner will only be available to residents already staying at the Mission’s Leon Avenue shelter.

Volunteers will pack up meals, which will then be distributed by the Mission’s outreach team to people not staying at the shelter and the Mission’s Doyle Avenue shelter and other partner supportive living homes.

“Easter is a time we think about hope and new beginnings. I can’t think of a better reason to share a special meal together here at the Mission,” executive director Carmen Rempel said.

COVID-19 restrictions have reduced the Mission’s capacity for onsite volunteers, but they are now slowly welcoming them back. Easter volunteers will include MLA Norm Letnick, MP Tracy Gray and MP Renee Merrifield.

The meals will be distributed on Saturday, April 3.

