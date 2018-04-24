File photo. Papa John’s Dreams for Kids Day 2017. Image credit: Carmen Weld

Grab a pizza tomorrow and help some deserving kids

Papa John’s stores in Kelowna and West Kelowna will be participating in the 4th-annual Dreams for Kids Day

Steven Lin

Throw on some more cheese and pop the pizzas in the oven – it’s all hands on deck tomorrow at Papa John’s.

On April 25, 2018, Papa John’s pizza stores in Kelowna and West Kelowna will take part in the 4th-annual Papa John’s Dreams for Kids Day to fundraise for the Sunshine Foundation of Canada.

Tomorrow, 100 per cent of the proceeds made at participating stores will be donated to the foundation in support of the Sunshine Dream Programs for kids living with severe disabilities and life-threatening illness.

The Sunshine Foundation of Canada aims to provide children with the opportunity to experience freedom from their daily regimens and challenges by transforming their dreams into reality. The foundation says its programs leave the kids with a sense of empowerment that will live with them for the rest of their lives.

Related: 2017 Dreams for Kids Day

“The Papa John’s Pizza Dreams for Kids Day has been a great success over the past three years,” said Nancy Sutherland, CEO of the Sunshine Foundation of Canada. “The dedication and support we receive from the whole Papa John’s team in Kelowna and West Kelowna is absolutely outstanding. They are true champions for Sunshine and we’re thrilled to be continuing this partnership for a fourth year. The community support is well appreciated.”

The locations of Papa John’s Dreams for Kids Day will be at 1959 Harvey Avenue, Kelowna and 2483 Main Street, West Kelowna Wednesday starting at 10 a.m.

For more information about Dreams for Kids Day, please visit www.sunshine.ca.

