Grant gifts Kelowna elementary students new books

Students at Quigley Elementary received new books in April after the school was selected for a grant

Children at Quigley Elementary school receiving new books in April 2021. The Indigo Love of Reading Foundation gave the school a $6,250-grant to purchase new books in February 2021. (Quigley Elementary/Contributed).

The 250 students of Kelowna’s Quigley Elementary have some reading to do thanks to a grant from the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation.

The foundation gifted Quigley Elementary a $6,250 COVID emergency grant which allowed students to ‘shop’ for books in February.

“I love my new books. I was so excited to pick them and then to get them. My dad and I have been reading my Dragonmaster book at night before bed,” said Emma, Grade 4.

The school’s teacher-librarian Sarah Murdoch Black arranged for each student to receive two or three books. Once the orders were complete, the school spent two days in April putting books in kids’ hands.

“What a gift our children at Quigley have been given by Indigo! Our kindergarten son excitedly told us he was going ‘book shopping,’ which was a learning experience for how much money each child got to ‘shop’ with,” said parent Ajmair Sahota.

“The day he shopped for his books, his words could barely keep up when he was telling his little brother about the books he was going to get, for free. The first thing he did when he received his books a couple of months later was find his little brother to show him his brand new books that he got to pick all by himself. Let’s just say the bar has been set high for the future!”

Quigley Elementary added that this contribution from the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation was important to families, especially during the pandemic, and has given welcome respite and nurtured the love of reading in our community.

