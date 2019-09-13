Greener future rounded up at Okanagan fair

Rolling with the theme of re-using, Kal Tire is turning its annual garage sale into a Community Eco-Fair.

The annual event is gaining traction with local groups as it gears up for Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Kal Tire Vernon office (1540 Kalamalka Lake Rd.) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The reason in which we wanted to rebrand the garage sale to a community eco-fair is that the idea of a garage sale was just too limiting,” said David Lee with Kal Tire. “We wanted a broader audience to participate in our event and we wanted to engage more local charities and businesses to use the event as an opportunity to reach more people, thus the name change.

“We also wanted the eco-fair to raise awareness of the new sustainability initiatives which Kal Tire has rolled out.”

One of the new community grant programs is called Kal’s RePlay Fund, where non-profits or charities are funded to use recycled rubber (tire) material to resurface flooring, matting, roofing, or playground turfs. Projects funded in the area include the Okanagan Science Centre and the Caravan Farm Theatre.

More info about the fund is available at https://www.kaltire.com/en/responsibility-replay/.

“Lastly, the name change allowed us to help emphasize and promote the free tire roundup which is provided by Tire Stewardship BC in our event even though they were present in the past years,” said Lee.

Therefore the free family event offers a chance to check out local charities, entertainers and business, enjoy some food and fun and learn about making your daily life greener and better for the environment.

READ MORE: When the rubber leaves the road great things happen

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.