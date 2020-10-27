Grocery chain donates $8,000 to JoeAnna’s House

Save On Foods presented a cheque to JoeAnna’s House on Oct. 27

Save On Food stores from around the Okanagan teamed up to raise $8,000 for JoeAnna’s House, in Kelowna.

The fundraiser was part of Better Together Day, a radiothon that took place on Oct. 8 that saw the community rally together and raise $22,500.

Save On Food contributed $8,000 to the total.

Stores from Kelowna, Lake Country, West Kelowna, Penticton, Princeton, Salmon Arm, Vernon, Merritt, Revelstoke, Nakusp and Vernon came together to fundraise for the home that provides accommodations for out-of-town families with loved ones receiving care at Kelowna General Hospital.

JoeAnna’s House opened in 2019 and features 20 guest rooms, a family kitchen and common area, outdoor areas, kids’ play area, work-out facility and more.

