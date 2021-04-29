The Gruffalo is a favourite story of many, including Sydnie Bayfor, who is looking forward to the story-window walk in downtown Vernon May 7-15, put on by the Literacy Society of North Okanagan. (Contributed)

Gruffalo comes to downtown Vernon

Story-Window Walk opens chapter two with latest book

The second chapter in a unique form of downtown discovery that aims to get kids out is turning the page.

A Story-Window Walk is planned as a socially distanced way to give families something fun to do May 7-15.

The event, which saw its first success celebrating Literacy Week in January, is based on a popular book, with local businesses displaying pages on their storefronts.

READ MORE: Catch a Yeti in downtown Vernon

This time the fun features the Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

Starting Friday, May 7, you can pick up your maps and prize entry forms at Vernon’s Okanagan Regional Library, download them at the Literacy Society of North Okanagan website at literacysociety.ca or print them from the Morning Star’s article on the Gruffalo Story-Window Walk.

“This is a fun, free, and safe way to enjoy downtown Vernon while promoting literacy,” the literacy society’s reading together program coordinator Bonnie Hutton said.

All children who complete the Story-Window Walk can drop off their entry form and questionnaire at the library for a chance to win great prizes.

For more information contact coordinator@literacy.ca for details.

READ MORE: Closure of Vernon’s ‘Main Street’ may face roadblock

