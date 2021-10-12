Habitat for Humanity Okanagan hosting bottle drive for Lake Country homes project

The group is raising funds for its current project of building 12 affordable homes in Lake Country

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan is hosting a bottle drive on Saturday (Oct. 16) to raise funds for its current project of building 12 affordable homes in Lake Country.

“We’ve had incredible community support for each of our bottle drives, and we are asking for your help once again,” said Andrea Manifold, the CEO of Habitat Okanagan. “Your bottles and cans will help put a roof over the heads of local families.”

Refundable containers can be dropped off at the West Kelowna ReStore (1793 Ross Rd.) or at the Kelowna ReStore (2092 Enterprise Way) on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No sorting is required, as volunteers will organize the bottles on-site.

More information on the bottle drive or how to get involved with Habitat Okanagan can be viewed here.

