Habitat for Humanity raises funds to build 12 affordable homes in Lake Country

Habitat for Humanity reached its goal of $25,000 to build safe, affordable housing for families in Lake Country.

The Jingle Bell Build fundraising event was a success thanks to the community and sponsors. The virtual gingerbread house competition came with premade gingerbread kits, prizes to be won, and an option to showcase the masterpiece at a local business.

Funds raised will support Habitat’s current build project of 12 affordable homes in Lake Country.

“We’re thankful for the generosity of our community,” said Andrea Manifold, CEO Habitat for Humanity. “They have not only helped us raise $25,000 but helped ensure families in need have a safe, decent, affordable place to call home.”

RE/MAX ‘listed’ some of the gingerbread homes on its website for auction with the funds and also donated another $5,000 to Habitat.

Emil Anderson Group, Peter’s Your Independent Grocer, Canadian Home Builder’s Association- Central Okanagan, Westwood Fine Cabinetry, Valley First, TOPS, Domino’s Pizza, Cowan Insurance, and Conroy Exteriors also donated to the home building event.

