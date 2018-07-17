Meet 12-year-old Nick, available for adoption.

Half-priced cat adoptions at the Kelowna SPCA

Adult cats are 50 per cent off until July 29 at the Kelowna shelter

Looking to add extra love and cuddles to your family?

Well, the Kelowna branch of the BC SPCA has you covered.

From now until July 29, adult cat adoptions fees are reduced by 50 per cent – so you can get all the love at have the price.

Stop by the shelter at 3785 Casorso Road and find your ‘purrfect’ match.

Animal care attendants will work with you to make sure you find the right cat, as adult cats’ personality has developed and are usually more calm.

Older pets often get overlooked for younger ones, but remember seven-years-old is only middle aged and senior cats are great for companionship.

