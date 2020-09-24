Orchard Park Shopping Centre’s Apple Entrance. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Halloween festivities cancelled at Kelowna’s Orchard Park Shopping Centre

Physical distancing guidelines would not be attainable while holding the annual trick-or-treat event

Orchard Park Shopping Centre’s spookiest event of the year has officially been cancelled.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the mall will be skipping its annual trick-or-treating event.

“Each year Orchard Park welcomes thousands of children and their families to our trick-or-treating event,” the mall states in an announcement on its website.

The mall said it doesn’t feel it can safely and responsibly hold the event while adhering to physical distancing guidelines set out by the province.

“The health and safety of our employees and shoppers is of the utmost importance to us.”

