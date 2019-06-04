Health and Wellness Community Fair comes to Lake Country

Celebrate health and wellness in the Okanagan this weekend, during a Lake Country community fair.

Meet community health professionals, service groups, local vendors, at the Community Health and Wellness Fair on June 9.

According to Corinne Remple, executive director for Lake Country Health Planning Society, the event is designed to increase health and wellness knowledge and create connections to a healthier life.

“We’ve been working to reach a greater audience for this year’s event,” Remple stated. “And, we’re really excited to join forces and host the fair with the Conquer the Lake Race. We believe this move and our plans for this year will help extend our reach and attract a greater audience.”

Some of the companies on board with the fair this year are, Outdoorsy, Natural Factors, Sunrype, Save On Foods, Shoppers Drug Mart, Homewood Health and Royal Bank Lake Country.

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Beasley Park, 3450 Woodsdale Road in Lake Country.

READ MORE: Vernon gears up for Rotary Ride 2019

READ MORE: Vernon workshops assist youth ADHD sufferers with art

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.