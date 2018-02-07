Heart month at Peachland seniors

Kenn Kardish and Bryan Feagan. - Image: Barry Yeats

By Susan Van Noortwyk

February is the month of hearts and love. We invite all newcomers to Peachland (age 50 +) to drop into the office any Monday to Friday from 9:30 to 11:30. We will give you a tour and share our calendar of events. We are pretty sure we can find something to spark your interest. If not well we are always on the look out for new ideas.

Also everyone is welcome at our Annual General Meeting and Activities Showcase coming up Feb. 23 following the monthly Potluck Friday Dinner at 6 p.m.. There will be elections held for empty positions but it is safe to come, you won’t get roped in unless you want to let your name stand as we have had volunteers step forward. We really hope for a good turnout. Cost for the dinner is by donation plus a food item to share. Bring your own plate and cutlery. Membership is $20 per year.

On Feb. 12 the Peachland Variety Singers will kick off the Peachland Hearts Festival Week with their annual “Love in” at 11 a.m. followed by lunch. The program will include their favourite love songs such as I Left My Heart in San Fransisco, My Funny Valentine and You Made Me Love You. The Peachland Quilters and Needle-workers will have their usual display of beautiful quilted items and host an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Bridge will carry on as usual.

Are you looking for that special Valentine’s present or maybe a just because gift? Kettle Valley Brakemen tickets are now available for their concert at our 50 + Activity Centre on Sunday March 11 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at: our 50 + Activity Centre, Peachland Museum, Peachland Pharmacy, Peachland Dollar Store, Peachland Bliss Bakery & Bistro, and the Cherry Pit Restaurant in Westbank.

The new Friendly Bean Coffee group meets every second Wednesday and has gotten off to a great start in January. They will meet Feb. 14 and 28 at 10:20 am.

Okay one more Heart Event: The Peachland Heart & Stroke Awareness Workshop is coming up on March 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the 50 + Activity Centre.

