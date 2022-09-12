The City of Kelowna is looking for Block Connectors. (Photo pixabay)

The City of Kelowna is looking for Block Connectors. (Photo pixabay)

Help bring neighbours together with Block Connector program

The City of Kelowna is looking for people to become Block Connectors.

These are residents committed to connecting face-to-face with the closest households on their block or apartment floor by building connections with and among neighbours, hosting socials, and inspiring neighbours to share their skills, passions, and talents with one another.

Residents interested in joining the Block Connector program can learn more by attending a free virtual information session Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Those who register will have access to Community of Practice (CoP) sessions. The CoP sessions are small, interactive groups of Block Connectors who connect virtually every month to share experiences, tools, and ideas in order to connect and build community on their block.

Participants will also receive information and training on how to enhance safety in their neighbourhood from members of the city’s Community Safety team.

More information is available on the City of Kelowna website.

READ MORE: Surprise for Lake Country Mayor after 17 years of service

READ MORE: Smoky skies bulletin issued for Okanagan

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about grandparents?
Next story
West Kelowna vet, Okanagan Humane Society join forces to save cat

Just Posted

The Business Improvement Areas of BC (BIABC) wants all levels of government to do more about crime. (Photo/THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy)
Kelowna sides with business group on ‘street issues and crime’

Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre delivers a speech after he was announced as the winner of the Conservative Party of Canada leadership vote, in Ottawa, on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Okanagan-Shuswap MPs pleased with Poilievre win

Theft from COSAR command vehicle (Central Okanagan Search and Rescue/Submitted)
Thieves target Central Okanagan Search and Rescue vehicle

(Black Press File Photo)
It’s time to get cozy, fall weather has blown in to the Okanagan