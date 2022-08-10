Walk for Her on Oct. 15. (Her International)

Walk for Her on Oct. 15. (Her International)

Help women of Nepal with a walk on Kelowna’s Mission Greenway

Her International is hosting a fundraiser on Oct. 15

This October a Kelowna-based charity is asking residents to take a “Walk for Her”.

Her International is encouraging the community to come together and take a two-hour “Walk for Her to raise funds to help support the women and girls of Dang.

Each day it takes two hours for the women of Dang, Nepal to walk to collect firewood, a primary source for cooking.

Her International is a Kelowna-based non-profit whose mission is to empower “her” through education.

It costs less than $400 a year to provide a scholarship for a young girl to go to school in Dang and every donation big and small makes it easier to support education and literacy in Nepal. By raising a few dollars while taking a walk on Kelowna’s Mission Greenway, the possibility of providing educational opportunities in a place experiencing extreme poverty becomes more of a reality.

Donations raised through “Walk for Her” will help to provide scholarships to girls in rural Nepal, support Mother’s groups for life skills, literacy and microfinance, provide leadership training for girls and mothers, and Her Health programs.

The event is to take place on Oct. 15.

For more information on Her International please visit the website



