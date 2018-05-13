Hiking in Peachland is about to get a lot easier

A new map of Peachland’s trails is coming just in time for tourist season

Peachland’s back-country trails are going to be properly mapped out in time for this year’s tourist season.

The Tourism Promotion Committee has partnered with the Peachland Visitor Centre and the Peachland Outdoor Club Society to map out all the trails in Peachland and improve trail signage. All of the information gathered will be put into a pamphlets for anyone that would like to explore the great outdoors.

“We have always wanted an in-depth hiking and biking guide here at the Visitor Centre; it’s one of the top 5 requests we have during the busy summer season.” Joey Byatt, Manager of Tourism Services at the Peachland Visitor Centre said.

The event that takes place on Trail Awareness day, May 26 at 9 a.m. and anyone is welcome to join the initiative. Participants will then break off into groups and map one of three hikes; the Fur Brigade trail, Trepanier Creek trail and Gladstone trail.

The event will wrap up with a barbecue at the Visitor Information Centre.

It is required to have appropriate footwear, and water. All dogs are welcome but must be on a leash at all times, all participants hike at their own risk and will be required to sign a waiver and the event will take place rain or shine.

To pre-register and specify which of the hikes you would like to tackle, please e-mail Chris King at peachlandoutdoors@gmail.com

