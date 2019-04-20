Home Hardware to give away free Reusable Shopping Bags in honour of Earth Day

“We feel we have a responsibility to keep our ecological footprint as small as possible”

Shepherd’s Home Hardware Building Centre in Armstrong is giving away Reusable Shopping Bags in honour of Earth Day on Monday, April 22.

Over the next several weeks Shepherd’s is encouraging customers to return with their reusable shopping bags for purchases as they are discontinuing single use plastic bags as of Canada Day (July 1).

“Shepherd’s has been taking a more eco-friendly stance over the past five years or so. We converted all of our high power exterior and branding lights to LED over the past few years and this year we converted all of our interior lights to LED,” said Company representative, Daryl Davis. “We feel we have a responsibility to keep our ecological footprint as small as possible, and we will continue to do so as we approach our 100 year anniversary.”

Davis also encourages people to look for more eco-friendly initiatives in the future.

Shepherd’s Home Hardware Building Centre is located at 3525 Mill Street in Armstrong.

