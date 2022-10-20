HOPE Outreach is holding a winter clothing drive in the People Place parking lot Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, from 12-3 p.m. (Black Press file photo)

HOPE Outreach holding winter clothing drive in Vernon

The local non-profit is looking to fill a “desperate” need for warm clothing for those experiencing homelessness

As the cold of winter nears, Vernon’s HOPE Outreach is appealing to the public for help to fill a dire need for warm clothing.

“We are in desperate need of winter clothing items,” said Vernon team lead volunteer Caitlyn Parkinson.

HOPE is holding a winter clothing drive in the People Place parking lot (3402 27th Ave.) on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 12-3 p.m.

Items the group is looking for are hoodies, blankets, winter jackets, winter boots, gloves, socks, women’s leggings, men’s and women’s sweatpants, hand warmers, emergency blankets, snow pants and any winter gear, hats and toques, all in men’s, women’s and teenager sizes.

HOPE operates a night-time outreach program in the downtown cores of Vernon and Kelowna, helping the homeless and exploited identified women in those communities. Volunteers go out seven nights a week at dusk with supply bags including hygiene items, snacks, warm clothing, harm reduction and more.

The outreach organization is also ready to welcome new volunteers. HOPE is looking for “caring, compassionate identified women with a passion to make a difference in the community and help vulnerable women who are unable to help themselves,” according to its website.

There are volunteer opportunities for night-time outreach and other community activities.

