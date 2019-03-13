Horse skips on ‘mare-garita mix’ at Okanagan drive-thru liquor store

Vernon’s Longhorn Pub had a four-legged, not four-wheeled, visitor to their drive-thru Tuesday

A horse goes through the drive thru at the Longhorn liquor store. (Photo contributed)

Longhorn Pub Cold Beer and Wine Store drive-thru saw “their most unique customer” Tuesday afternoon when a horse and its owner rode through to buy some alcohol.

Video contributed by store owner:

Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any truth to the rumours that they bought “mare-garita mix.”

The liquor store is still under construction but the renovation is expected to be complete soon.

Related: Help heal with horses by supporting Vernon fundraiser

Related: Drive-thru breakfast helps United Way

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

A horse goes through the drive thru at the Longhorn liquor store. (Photo contributed)