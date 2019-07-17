Art in the Vineyard, a public event hosted by House of Rose Winery, opens Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Photo: Pixabay

House of Rose Winery offers Art in the Vineyard

Fans of local art and wine can enjoy both at the House of Rose Winery in Kelowna

Fans of local art and Kelowna wine will have the chance to enjoy both this weekend at the House of Rose Winery.

Art in the Vineyard is an event featuring 14 local artists scattered throughout the winery grounds, holding drop-in art classes and showcasing their work. The family-friendly (and dog-friendly) event runs Saturday July 20 and Sunday July 21 from 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

“We believe celebrating and supporting our local artists is important,” said House of Rose event co-ordinator Nikhita Dhanday in a release.

“It’s all about what makes Kelowna the great city it is.”

READ MORE: Wine and food trucks set to face-off at new Kelowna event

READ MORE: Opera Kelowna presents Opera in the Vines at Mission Hill Winery

The styles of art on display will range from “abstract to mixed media and everything in between,” according to Elaine Hatch, an artist and member of On the Edge Collective, which collaborated with the House of Rose Winery to bring the event into fruition.

Those attending can hear live music played by Kelowna musician David Sproule, take in a mixed media art project by artists Allanah Weston and Carney Oudendag and grab a snack from Rollie’s Road House food truck. Afternoon paint classes led by Hatch along with local artist Lisa Hewitt offer the chance to create abstract art with a variety of different tools and techniques.

Tickets to paint-and-sip classes can be bought at the House of Rose wine shop at 2270 Garner Road, or by calling 250-765-0802.

Visit the House of Rose website for more information.

Brendan Shykora

Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Rare car on display at Summerland winery
Next story
PET OF THE WEEK: Kahlua needs a forever home

Just Posted

House of Rose Winery offers Art in the Vineyard

Fans of local art and wine can enjoy both at the House of Rose Winery in Kelowna

A rainy July is normal for the Okanagan

Rainy days in July haven’t been seen since before 2014

Kelowna 2019 55+ BC Games to be biggest in history: president

More than 4,100 people have signed up to compete in various games, sports

Lake Country orchard left rigid after worst season in 11 years

Witzke Orchards look to bounce back after poor weather destroys crops

Kelowna Falcons downed in 13-1 loss

The Falcons shakey second half of the season continues

Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman sentenced to life in prison

Experts say he will likely wind up at the federal government’s Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado

Survivor of near-drowning in B.C. lake viewing life through new eyes

“If I died that day, the baby wouldn’t know his dad,” said 31-year-old Mariano Santander-Melo.

PET OF THE WEEK: Kahlua needs a forever home

Cat lives at Critteraid animal sanctuary in Summerland

Bridgeman wins in Summerland low net competition

Summerland golfers compete in regular league play

Former home of accused Penticton shooter vandalized

Ex-wife of man who is accused of murdering four people had her house vandalized

‘Beyond the call’: Teen in police custody gets birthday surprise by B.C. Mountie

Unusual celebration started when Staff Sgt. Paul Vadik went to visit the teen in his Coquitlam cell

Thunderstorms forecast across B.C.

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for B.C.’s central Interior

Cherries ripening for the picking in Salmon Arm

U-pick owner says it’s not all doom and gloom as it might be for some Okanagan growers

Salmon Arm to stay the course on plastic bag ban

City’s mayor sees good news in BC Court of Appeal decision against Victoria bylaw

Most Read