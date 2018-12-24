How much do you really know about Christmas?

Whether you’re a Christmas angel or a Grinch, this test will challenge your knowledge of the holiday

On Dec. 25, people around the world will celebrate Christmas, an important religious and cultural celebration.

How much do you know about the history and traditions surrounding this holiday?

The 20 questions in this quiz will test your knowledge of the Biblical Christmas story, Santa Claus, Christmas entertainment and cultural traditions around this time of the year.


If you would like to test your knowledge about even more holiday season trivia, please try our 2017 Christmas quiz.

Good luck!

