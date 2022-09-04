Buddhist monks and nuns from across Canada and the U.S. gathered in Kelowna for the grand opening of the Okanagan Buddhist Cultural Centre on Sept. 4, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Hundreds gathered for grand opening at Okanagan Buddhist Cultural Centre in Kelowna

The event included celebrations for Parents Day

The Okanagan Buddhist Cultural Centre was a busy place Sunday (Sept. 4) for its grand opening.

With a few hundred people in attendance, speeches were made by several of those invloved in the project, Buddhist monks and nuns, and city of Kelowna representatives.

The two-hour ceremony began at 11 a.m. and also marked Parents Day.

Those unable to attend had the opportunity to watch the ceremony online, as the centre live-streamed the event.

The new centre is located on Mugford Road in the old St. Aidan’s Church built in 1933.

