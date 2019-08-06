Members of Trinity United Church celebrate the grand opening of Hurlburt Park, formerly Camp Hurlburt which the congregation used to run before it was sold to the Regional District of North Okanagan and then transferred to the City of Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Hurlburt tradition honoured at new Okanagan Lake park

Former kids camp sold to city, developed into Okanagan Lake park

A camp that created smiles and memories for thousands of children may be gone, but the land will continue to see that legacy live on.

Hurlburt Park was officially opened on Okanagan Lake on Friday, Aug. 2, since remaining inactive following the last Camp Hurlburt summer camps in 2012.

Mr. and Mrs. Hurlburt purchased the 2.5 acre lakeside lot in 1931, before the Camp Hurlburt Association was incorporated in 1935.

“Thousands of Vernon children, including my own, attended the camp,” said Vernon Coun. Kari Gares, who led the the ribbon cutting at the park.

Trinity United Church owned the land and operated the camp, but made the tough decision to sell the property to the Regional District of North Okanagan (which was then transferred to Vernon) in 2012.

READ MORE: Okanagan Lake property purchased by regional district for park

“There was a plan originally to redevelop the camp, but it was too high a mark and we couldn’t reach it,” said Jeff Seaton, who was minister at the time of the sale.

The congregation wanted to honour the legacy of Camp Hurlburt and therefore came to the decision to sell the land so it could continue to be enjoyed by the public.

“All those generations of people who camped here can come back and enjoy it,” said Seaton.

Gares adds: “The camp creed was based on respect, honouring each other’s diversity and encouraging and awareness through interaction and reflection of our natural surroundings, and, well, you can’t get any more natural than this. It’s beautiful. This tradition was influential in the church’s decision to sell the land for public park.”

Patricia Hesketh’s late husband Bill was very involved in Camp Hurlburt as a director.

“We led a lot of camps here,” said Patricia, who made sure to be on hand for the celebration. “He worked for the John Howard Society and when the first house burnt down the church invited all the ex cons to live here (at Camp Hurlburt). And they built the chapel.”

The decision to keep the land public is one Patricia is pleased with, and she is sure Bill would be too.

“I’m thrilled, it just couldn’t be a better outcome for everybody. It’s a win win.

“The old buildings were falling down anyway.”

The land now boasts picnic tables, a dock and 1,500 linear feet of lakefront. It is also the site of sensitive Kokanee spawning habitat.

“It belongs to the whole community, today and into the future,” said Gares.

Trinity’s current minister Robin Jacobson is also pleased with the new park, and to see the tradition of inclusivity of the camp continue at the site.

READ MORE: New Vernon park opens on former camp site

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan champion celebrated as community healer

Just Posted

Canada’s top court asked to hear appeal of American Indigenous man’s hunting rights

Defendent Richard Desautel has already won three court challenges

Kelowna dad confronts vandal who smashed vehicle window with his kid inside

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries while trying to restrain the suspect

Kelowna man faces charges after fleeing on foot from stolen sedan

The man fled from police on foot after being spotted inside a stolen car

Learn wildfire coping skills at CMHA Kelowna workshop

Effects of devastating fires are far reaching, impacting mental health and well being

Corvette flees police, smashes two vehicles on Highway 97C

Corvette flees police in Merritt heads to Kelowna on Sunday

Update: Wildfire in the South Okanagan remains at 280 hectares

Eagle Bluff wildfire in the Gallagher Lake region considered out of control

‘Know the water’: Drowning experts warn swimmers, boaters as B.C.’s summer heats up

Drownings down compared to 2018, but hot weather has experts worried

Police seek whereabouts of wanted Okanagan man

Brent Thomas Doyle is described as a 37-year-old Caucasian male, 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds

Missing Shuswap woman catalyst for new search technology

Ashley Simpson’s pink suitcase inspires program for colour-specific drone search

RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemegelsky are wanted for three deaths

Campers at Shuswap campground told to boil water

High bacterial count in Yard Creek water system prompts notice

Vancouver police officer suspended for 15 days after accessing minor’s information

OPCC says police officer has taken responsibility for his actions

Okanagan champion celebrated as community healer

Since passing away in May, Marjorie Macki is being honoured as a Community Champion

Two arrested after shots fired in Summerland

Incident occurred on Giants Head Mountain Road on Saturday afternoon

Most Read