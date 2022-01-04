‘Ice jellyfish’ spotted around Okanagan Lake

Large ice cap on Okanagan Lake (José Salmerón/Dec. 2021) (José Salmerón) Ice jellyfish and geese on Okanagan Lake (José Salmerón)

Extreme cold mixed with heavy snowfall made for conditions that produced some strange ice formations on Okanagan Lake.

Jose Salmeron captured photos of “ice jellyfish” during the cold snap at the end of December.

The jellyfish-looking formations occur when layers of ice form over shoreline rocks. When water drips off the ice caps and freezes it forms tiny tentacle-looking icicles.

READ MORE: Ice volcanoes, steam devils and ice pancakes show up during Okanagan’s deep freeze

READ MORE: B.C. urged to prepare for holiday cold snap with -50 C expected in the north

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Environment Canada weatherOkanagan