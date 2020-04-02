In photos: Kelowna photographer captures city without crowds

At a time when city streets and restaurant patios should be bustling with crowds, Kelowna sits empty.

Local photographer Landon Hemmes braved the streets to capture the city’s silent night feel as citizens carry out their civic duty to social distance and remain indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like many photographers capturing the effects of the unprecedented time on metropolitans around the world, what Hemmes documented could very much be described as a deserted ghost town.

The question lingering in many B.C. residents’ minds is when life will return to normal. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a recent press conference on March 31 that the timeline for when restrictions on gatherings and public life will be lifted remains unclear.

Until then, what seems abnormal in citizens’ daily lives could become the norm before the number of those infected with coronavirus begins to decline and the provincial health emergency is lifted.

All photos in the gallery above are courtesy of Landon Hemmes Photography.

