Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in Kelowna

National Indigenous Peoples Day is June 21 – an opportunity to learn about and celebrate the rich history, resilience, and diversity of Indigenous Peoples.

In honour of National Indigenous Peoples Day and National Indigenous History Month, a variety of local events are taking place throughout the month. These events are open to the general public and are created to learn more about the rich and diverse cultures, voices, experiences, and histories of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples.

On The Westside

Sncewips Summer Spectacular:

The Sncewips Heritage Museum is putting its own spin on National Indigenous Peoples Day. There are outdoor activities for the whole family as well as entertainment, food, and more. Join the festivities Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pine Stadium (1900 Quail Lane). More info.

Bannock Bites:

Head over to Kekuli Cafe to try their bannock bites, or anything else on the menu. Bannock is fry bread, popular in Indigenous culture, and is often made differently depending on the community.

Public Art Walk:

With spectacular art pieces across Westbank, WFN recommends people take a public art tour. The self-guided tour features 14 installations across Westbank that highlight the work of many Indigenous artists. The full tour takes approximately 90 minutes and is a great way to learn about local indigenous culture and history through artwork.

Downtown

Art Exhibition:

UBC Okanagan Gallery is hosting a special performance and display by Manuel Axel Strain, a two-spirit artist whose work and practice are guided by Indigenous ways of knowing. Strain’s exhibition titled puti kʷu alaʔ, runs until June 30 in the FINA Gallery at UBC Okanagan.

Kelowna Falcons Baseball Game Honouring Every Child Matters:

Join the Kelowna Falcons, Saturday, June 18 for a special game honouring Every Child Matters as they face off against the Kamloops North Paws. The Falcons will be proudly wearing “Every Child Matters” jerseys and hosting the WFN community. The event will feature Indigenous vendors, drumming, singing, and traditional dancers. Don’t forget to wear orange to show your support.

Turtle Island Festival:

The Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society is hosting its annual Turtle Island Festival on Tuesday, June 21. There will be live entertainment, food, arts, crafts, a mini powwow, and more. The event is open to the public and will take place at the 400-500 Block of Leon Ave. from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Shop Local:

Westbank First Nation is also recommending that people shop locally by visiting on-reserve businesses, including Spirit of the Lake Native Boutique. Spirit of the Lake, which sells a wide range of Native art, jewelry, and gifts, is hosting an Indigenous Summer Market on Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to celebrate.

