Injured Okanagan turtle on the road to recovery

A western painted turtle is spotted nesting at Buttertubs Marsh, Nanaimo. (Warren Cronan photo)

A painted turtle that was severely injured by youths in Vernon is on the mend and has been successfully moved to a Kamloops wildlife hospital.

The turtle was found on the west end of Lakeshore Road on May 19, when it was brought to Pete Wise, a wildlife expert in Coldstream. Wise said the family that brought in the turtle claimed they’d seen a pair of youths hitting it with rocks and sticks, and had reported the incident to the RAPP line.

“Both front legs have been smashed and pulverized. As well, one rear leg has been broken,” Wise said at the time of the incident.

Without its front legs, Wise said a painted turtle has little hope of surviving in its natural aquatic habitat.

Fortunately, with the help of local veterinarians, the turtle is on the road to recovery.

“Today we were happy to report that the turtle was able to be moved to the BC Wildlife Hospital in Kamloops where he will continue to be rehabilitated,” Wise said Wednesday, May 26.

“After his surgical procedure and some antibiotics, the turtle started recovering well and showing great improvement,” Wise said. “We are extremely blessed to have a highly skilled emergency veterinary specialist locally who, along with his team, have donated their time and effort towards saving the turtle.”

Wise reminds that harming wildlife is a criminal offence, and asks those wildlife being harassed to call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

It’s been a busy few days for Wise and his team at Wise Wildlife Control Services, who also delivered a baby beaver and a duckling to the Kamloops Wildlife Park’s rehabilitation centre.

“We are increasingly grateful for our partnerships with local agencies that all work in unison to ensure the safety, health and protection of even the smallest creatures,” Wise said.

“The highlights of our week included the successful rehabilitation of the painted turtle and getting to watch the little beaver enjoy his swim in the bathtub.”

Wildlife

Most Read