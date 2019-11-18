Inner Peace Movement comes to Kelowna

A Northern B.C. resident believes we never really loose the innate sense of trusting what each moment brings to them, but we may forget to listen.

Philip Ponchet vice president of the Inner Peace Movement of Canada, will bring this sentiment to Kelowna on Nov. 26 during a community forum.

“Listening to our intuition encourages us to relax and trust our gut feelings or inner hunch, which can feel like a weight has been lifted from our shoulders,” said Ponchet.

Ponchet will present his ideas during two talks at the Comfort Suites Kelowna 2656 Hwy 97 North on Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. and at 7 p.m. The 90 min presentation is sponsored by the Inner Peace Movement of Canada www.innerpeacemovement.ca , a registered non profit educational organization.

Tools and techniques are offered to help a person create balance and inner peace through self awareness. Tickets are available at the door for $21 and everyone is welcome.

The 90 min. presentation covers the seven year cycles of life, the aura, your life purpose, receiving inspiration from inner guidance, a demonstration of sensing and directing positive energy and more.

Originally hailing from Nova Scotia Ponchet now calls Kispiox his home. He has background in adult education and the hospitality industry.

