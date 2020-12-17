Interior Savings donation helps more than 500 YMCA Okanagan kids

Through donations, the YMCA has been able to significantly improve their programs

Interior Savings is assisting the Okanagan YMCA in purchasing long-lasting outdoor educational materials and learning tools for the organization’s Family Play Time and Child Care programs.

In 2019, the organization received $10,000 from Interior Savings and this year the Y was granted $20,000 to fund its projects.

The credit union has been using their Community Investment Fund to improve four program centres including: Little Scholars, Young Parents Program, Queen’s Park and the new Dilworth Mountain Child Care Centre.

The donated funds support more than 500 children each year.

Kathy Conway, CEO of Interior Savings, explained that the credit union knows 2020 has been a difficult year, particularly for young families.

“We are inspired by the Y’s commitment and ingenuity as they adapt their programming to continue helping families while creating opportunities for children to grow, explore and thrive. We are pleased to lend our support.”

