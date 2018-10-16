Interior Savings employees to help out around town

Get ready for some warm fuzzies. On Oct. 18, Interior Savings is set to make its mark on the community with a crew of 500 volunteers and a big stack of cash that’s just itching to do some good.

It’s all part of Interior Savings’ annual Day of Difference. In addition to serving up treats for members and sending a swarm of employees out into the community to give back, the credit union will be looking for volunteers to help them spend $10,000 on acts of local good, according to the credit union’s news release.

Members and area residents will be invited to share what good they would do with $100 and then 100 people will be given the cash to complete their good deed.

“We’ve seen incredible enthusiasm around this program and, each year, participants continue to impress us with their ingenuity and heart,” says Interior Savings CEO Kathy Conway. “We’ve seen children taking the initiative to help the homeless. We’ve seen teachers involve entire classrooms in deciding how to make an impact. We’ve even witnessed participants grow their $100 into so much more by encouraging co-workers, friends and family to get involved.”

On October 18th, go to www.localgive.eventbrite.ca to share what local good you could do with $100. Registration will be open for the entire day and 100 successful applicants will be notified by Nov. 1.

Also on Oct. 18, keep an eye out for Interior Savings staff volunteering in their blue community crew shirts. All branches will be closing at 2 p.m. so staff can head out into the community to lend a helping hand. From Clearwater to Osoyoos, Interior Saving’s employees will be pulling weeds, raking leaves, cooking and serving food, painting, cleaning, sorting, donating blood, and picking up garbage off the streets, the release said.

