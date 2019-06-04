Is Shuswap Lake still B.C.’s favourite boating destination?

Boating BC Association seeks public input on the top spots in the province

Shuswap Lake topped Boating BC’s list of the province’s top boating destinations in 2018 and the process has begun to see if it will equal the feat this year.

The Boating BC Association is seeking the public’s input to create a top-10 list that will subsequently be put to a public vote to determine the ultimate winner. The deadline for input is end of day, Tuesday, June 18. Submissions can be made on Facebook and Instagram @boatingbc or online at boatingbc.ca.

The association, which represents the recreational boating industry across British Columbia and is comprised of more than 300-member businesses, wants to see as much input into the process as possible.

“Last year, the public response to this initiative was overwhelming and beautiful Shuswap Lake was named BC’s top boating destination,” said Don Prittie, president of Boating BC Association. “We also heard from some communities who suggested a particular lake or water-way in their region should have been represented, and to those people I say, here is your opportunity.”

Boating BC states that the province is home to some of the most expansive and beautiful boating destinations anywhere in the world. From Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands, to the more than 27,000 kilometres of scenic coastline, to the hundreds of sparkling waterways in the interior and the north – there are literally hundreds of opportunities for any boating enthusiast.

The recreational boating industry in B.C. employs 17,000 full-time individuals, contributes more than $2.2 billion annually to the provincial economy and has experienced a 30 per cent growth rate over the past six-years.

For more information about BC Boating Association or to submit your favourite waterway for this year’s voting, visit: www.boatingbc.ca.

