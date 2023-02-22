It’s good! Super Bowl lottery ticket converts into win in West Kelowna

What do the Kansas City Chiefs and West Kelowna’s Wesley Heppner have in common? Both were major winners on Super Bowl Sunday.

Heppner was at a party watching the big game, when he went to the store at halftime and picked up some BC 50/50 tickets.

Those tickets ended up being worth just over $85,000.

He said that he plans on using some of his winnings to upgrade his truck.

“I was so happy and kept calling my girlfriend to come and see but she didn’t believe me at first,” said Heppner.

He bought the lucky ticket at the Otter Co-op on Main Street, and found out he was a winner back at home.

