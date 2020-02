Get some treats and meet some furry friends

The BC SPCA’s Kelowna branch is hosting its Treat Week.

The proceeds from the fundraiser stay with the branch and help the animals that the shelter is taking care of.

Branch manager Sean Hogan said many community members and other businesses have been helping them raise funds as well by hosting their own treat week.

The BC SPCA’s Treat Week is on from now until 4:00 p.m. today.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Follow me on Twitter

BCSPCA