Job fair takes over Kelowna’s KF Aerospace

Jobs Canada Fair held a hiring fair at KF Aerospace in Kelowna on Thursday afternoon.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., people had the chance to go to the KF Centre of Excellence’s second floor where 12 companies had booths showing what they have to offer.

Some companies offering their services at the fair were: Kelowna RCMP, emergency services, Interior Health, the Kelowna Women’s Shelter, construction companies and Kelowna’s Hotel Eldorado.

