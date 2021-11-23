Kal Tire giving free van to one lucky Vernonite

It’s Kal Tire’s first ever Vernon Vehicle Giveaway, and nominations are open until Dec. 11

Kal Tire is holding its first annual Vernon Vehicle Giveaway to help out a person or family with a new set of wheels this holiday season. Nominations for who should receive the free vehicle are open until Dec. 11, 2021. (Pixabay)

Kal Tire on Vernon’s Anderson Way is helping out a person or family with a new set of wheels this holiday season.

Kal Tire’s first annual Vernon Vehicle Giveaway will see someone in need drive home in a fully restored Chrysler Town & Country van, along with six months worth of vehicle insurance from Capri Insurance and hundreds of dollars in fuel gift cards.

Now, Kal Tire needs help finding the person who will receive a new ride. The company will be accepting nominations from the public in its search for a deserving recipient. To nominate an individual or family for consideration, tell Kal Tire in 400 words or less how the gift would make a positive impact in the life of someone you know. People can submit nominations to vernonchristmascar@gmail.com.

Nominations will be accepted until Dec. 11 and the winner will be announced on Dec. 17.

