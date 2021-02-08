Kamloops mom taking stand against violence through fundraiser

A Kamloops mother continues to bring awareness to her son’s condition, as well as taking a stand against violence.

Sue Simpson’s son Jessie was brutally attacked on his graduation night in 2016, which resulted in severe brain injuries. Now at 23 year old, he is now wheelchair-bound and currently lives in a care facility.

Besides raising funds for his care, Sue said she wants to take a stand against random acts of violence. She is selling shirts that say “Justice for Jessie” in hopes people will take a stand against violence with her.

“Finding justice for Jessie has been a big part of me since the moment he was attacked,” she said.

“I want people to know that this will not be forgotten… I hope these shirts bring awareness to violence and take a stand against it.

“In a way, it’s a little justice for a boy who had his whole life taken from him because of a senseless crime.”

If you would like a shirt, you can call Sue at 778-257-5715. The Simpsons also have an ongoing fundraising campaign. If you wish to donate, visit their page.

