KCR Community Resources to host 24th annual volunteer fair in Kelowna

Over 50 non-profit organizations from all sectors will be showing opportunities thay have available for volunteers. (Contributed)

If you are looking to volunteer and help your community, you’re in luck.

KCR Community Resources is hosting its 24th annual volunteer fair at Parkinson Recreation Centre from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. Over 50 non-profit organizations from all sectors will be showing opportunities that have available for volunteers.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of any non-profit organization,” said KCR Community Resources executive director Ellen Boelcke. “For our own organization, we annually benefit from more than 352 volunteers giving over 12,000 hours of their time, making a significant difference to the participants we serve.”

The fair is also a good networking opportunity for the non-profit sector and many organizations wanted to meet in person, said Boelcke. The fair is also being sponsored by many of KCR Community Resources’ partners. The Capital News is one of KCR Community Resource’s many partners.

The fair is free and open for all to attend, given that they have proof of their first vaccination. The fair will be hosted at Parkinson Recreation Centre at 1800 Parkinson Way in Kelowna.

READ MORE: North Okanagan school district staff, students urged to get COVID-19 vaccination

@paulatr12

paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.



KelownaVolunteer