KCR: Gratitude for crisis line

“I felt heard, seen, and understood talking to you. Thank you for talking to me and thank you for telling me that I’m incredible, it’s hard to remember how much progress I have made. Thank you.” – Crisis Line Caller, February 2023

This quote underscores the important service that KCR has been providing for over 40 years: The Crisis Line. This invisible safety net is only possible because of the incredible volunteers that commit their time freely every day (and at all hours of the day) to answer the call of someone in distress. I am writing about Crisis Line Responders. March 19-26 is Crisis Line Awareness Week, and for this week’s feature we highlight some of the reasons people volunteer for this important role.

Anonymity is key to Crisis Lines services, for both the callers and the responders, and so I cannot share any specific names but Shae Sloan, the Crisis Line Coordinator, asked some of the supervising volunteer Crisis Line Responders to share their thoughts about why they continue to volunteer for this demanding but rewarding role.

“Volunteering for the Crisis Line is an incredibly impactful way for you to give back to your community and support others,” says one volunteer. “Seeing the direct impact you can make in people’s lives is a rewarding experience and is the biggest reason I’ve volunteered for nearly 5 years. It is also a chance to connect with like-minded individuals and become a part of a supportive network.”

“This experience has really made me into a more caring and empathetic individual, and allowed me to be a better support for my loved ones,” adds another. “The Crisis Line has taught me to communicate in an empathetic, non-judgemental way. You can learn so much about a person and their experiences/feelings by stepping back and truly listening to what they are going through. These skills have helped me build better communication and better relationships in my own life.”

Since the pandemic, the Crisis Line has seen an increase in the number of calls received each year and the need for help continues to rise.

“There is an increased need for people to feel connected and to reach out to self-manage mental health concerns,” says Shae. “It’s important for me to let the community know that they can call the Line at any time, for any matters that are causing them distress. Challenges faced by people calling in range from simply feeling overwhelmed to high-risk situations including harm towards themselves or others. The Crisis Line Responders are here to answer all calls.”

Gratitude is expressed by most Responders.

“It brings me comfort to know that I am doing what I can to support my community. I know that when it is my turn to go through tough times, I will be grateful for organizations like the Crisis Line,” says one. “I volunteer with the Crisis Line because it gives me a sense of fulfillment, pride, and accomplishment.”

“There are so many instances where I have felt like I was able to help someone, even if in a small way, that made me grateful for volunteering for the Crisis Line,” says another. “Supporting my fellow volunteers and having the opportunity to foster a supportive community also makes me feel incredibly grateful.”

“It is hard to describe the feeling I get after talking to someone who was ready to end it all and with just a little empathy, validation, and care, that person is ready to fight another day,” adds a third volunteer. “It is those moments that make me feel like what I am doing actually matters and is actually making a difference in someone’s life.”

The gratitude flows both ways, with one caller recently sharing: ““I really appreciate you right now. It takes someone really special to be able to deal with this multiple times a day. Thank you for the talk. I really appreciate it.”

Our thanks to both the Crisis Line Responders AND the Callers – it takes courage to be on both sides of the call and we are beyond grateful for the opportunity to provide this safety net for the community.

Dorothee Birker is the communications and development coordinator for KCR Community Resources. If you are interested in sharing your volunteer or organizational news, please contact Dorothee at dorothee@kcr.ca.

