KCR: Meet Wendy Williams, KCR’s new Community Volunteer Centre Facilitator

Wendy Williams has worked in non-profit organizations for over 25 years and recognizes how critical volunteers are to them.

“Volunteers are often the backbone of agencies and are worth their weight in gold,” says Wendy on her first day in her new role as the Community and Volunteer Centre Coordinator at KCR Community Resources where she will focus on running the Volunteer Centre and implementing the innovative and successful volunteer matching program Volunteers4All. “Volunteers make an impact by giving the precious gift of TIME. Time is a valuable, priceless, commodity and our not-for-profit sector would struggle without these people and their gifts.”

“For several years I supported people with acquired and traumatic brain injury, several of which were not able to return to work after their injury,” continues Wendy, recognizing that the relationship between organizations and volunteers is really mutually beneficial. “Many of these folks struggled with a sense of belonging and often found great satisfaction in volunteering; it gave them ‘a reason to get out of bed’.”

“In my new role I really love that KCR Community Resources is so committed to ensuring that our community values volunteers and that we support the volunteer movement on both the organizational and individual side,” explains Wendy. “Our website has a plethora of resources from hosting the VolunteerConnector, a regional self-search database that matches volunteers to opportunities, to the Volunteers4All program a more personalized one-on-one support matching program to connect you to the right opportunity that will help you on your journey to volunteer or to find meaningful employment.”

Most recently Wendy has been working as a coordinator at the Family Hub, where she had the pleasure of working with community organizations and volunteers to support families with young children. In an ironic quirk of fate, it was as she was helping a person connect to a volunteer role that she found the posting for that position.

“Funny story. I was supporting an individual with brain injury who had excellent skills in organization and communication. They struggled with memory but had good compensatory strategies in place. I introduced them to the VolunteerConnector database and volunteer opportunities at KCR Community Resources,” tells Wendy. “Beside the volunteer opportunities tab on the website is also the employment section and there I saw the posting for the Family Hub position. I applied, got the position and now have been with KCR Community Resources for two years. Yes, the person with brain injury also found a volunteer opportunity!”

As a natural connector, Wendy offers unique skills to match people for the Volunteers4All program that is funded by the Prospera Foundation.

“If you are a person looking to volunteer, and you have the time and interest, then there is an opportunity in the community for you. It doesn’t matter if you have one hour per week or 30, there are opportunities for you,” states Wendy. “If your organization is looking for volunteers but don’t have the time to recruit, we need to talk! I can help you post a position on the VolunteerConnector database so potential volunteers can find you. I may even be able to find someone with specific skills that would be a perfect fit for your agency.”

Wendy is also working on the Okanagan Volunteer Fair happening on September 16, 2023 from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at the Parkinson Recreation Centre.

“I’m excited to visit all the booths and meet new people but also reacquaint myself with folks I’ve known for a while,” says Wendy. “If you haven’t signed up for your booth yet, make sure you get in touch. We are anticipating at least 70 organizations participating this year which will give volunteers a lot of opportunities to choose from.”

To connect with Wendy, reach out to her at wendyw@kcr.ca or 250-763-8008 x122.

Dorothee Birker is the communications and development coordinator for KCR Community Resources. If you are interested in sharing your volunteer or organizational news, please contact Dorothee at dorothee@kcr.ca.

