KCR: Volunteering brings you friends

Mary Boles is an avid volunteer who currently shares her time and talents with Emergency Support Services, Seniors Outreach, BC SPCA and Elder Dog along with KCR Community Resources as a Settlement Mentor, connecting with new immigrants to Kelowna.

“My hope is to share stories about our lives and cultures, and to help them feel at home in their new city and country,” says Mary. “Being of service and contributing to my community are important values.”

“However, volunteering isn’t all about being altruistic,” adds Mary. “Meeting interesting people and getting to spend time with my dogs – my not-so-secret passion – also makes me happy!”

Mary was only three-and-a-half when she came to Canada from England with her parents and brother. She grew up in Toronto before moving to Vancouver where she met her husband. They came to the Okanagan in 2012 and have been active community members.

“I’ve been volunteering since my teens,” says Mary. “I used to go to our local seniors home with my mom to visit some of the residents. A high school friend and I started volunteering there together, hosting weekly bingo games which were always lively and well attended.”

Mary also volunteered and lived on a Kibbutz in Israel for a year between high school and university.

“I met two of my greatest friends through volunteering, both through senior organizations,” says Mary enthusiastically. “What started as volunteer visits eventually grew into deep friendships.”

“There are so many organizations that could benefit from your help,” encourages Mary. “If you have a few hours a week to spare – or sometimes even less – find one that inspires you and is a good match for your interests and talents. Who knows where it might lead and what a difference you might make in people’s lives.”

If you are looking for opportunities to share your time and talent, check out the Volunteer Connector (www.volunteerconnector.org) for great opportunities. Below are a couple of unique options that may spark your interest.

KCR is currently looking for Employment Mentors that like Mary help newcomers to connect to the community. The Employment Mentors however focus specifically on helping internationally trained newcomers connect to professional work opportunities. We are specifically looking for the following professional backgrounds: Engineering *(Civil Engineering/Chemical Engineering), IT, clinical psychology (including students studying in the field), administration, sales, small business owners/entrepreneurs, hospitality, and health care but are also open to other industries. Employment Mentors offer one-on-one support to internationally trained newcomers on their journey to finding meaningful employment in Canada. Support includes: resume review and interview skills practice, enhanced understanding of Canadian workplace culture, information on knowledge of best practices and industry information, information on how to build professional networks locally and overall encouragement.

If sparkle and jewellery are more your thing, the Kelowna and District SHARE Society is looking for a a creative and detail-oriented volunteer to assist their organization with the sale of boutique jewelry items. The boutique jewelry assistant is responsible for helping customers, managing inventory, and ensuring a positive shopping experience for all visitors. Perks of this role include gaining retail and customer service experience and having fun with a great group of people.

Learn more about volunteering at volunteerconnector.org or contact Dorothee at 250-763-8008 x254 or dorothee@kcr.ca.

Dorothee Birker is the communications and development coordinator for KCR Community Resources. If you are interested in sharing your volunteer or organizational news, please contact Dorothee at dorothee@kcr.ca.

CommmunityKelowna