KCR: Volunteers Build Community

Growing up in the small community of Mara, Janet Strother had the benefits of “knowing her neighbours” and the comfort of a deeper reliance on others. After living in Kelowna for over 20 years, Janet sees the opportunity to care for each other in forming small communities through programs. Her role as a Family Friend Mentor fulfills just that purpose: building a community around single parents as they navigate raising their kids.

“Being a parent is hard work and if you find yourself without supports, it can be even harder,” says program coordinator Kara Aylard. “The Family Friend Program connects single parents to a screen, trained, competent family friend for friendship, support, mentoring and connection to community resources.”

“As a volunteer Family Friend I spend time with single moms and sometimes the children,” says Janet who has been volunteering with the program for over two years. “I enjoy getting know other moms and just visiting or participating in an activity with them. Being a friend is an easy way to support another person. We all need that.”

The Family Friend program allows volunteers and participants to set their own schedule and activities, although there are group activities throughout the year like a Mother’s Day picnic.

Relationships are key to surviving parenthood,” adds Janet. “I remember how much I needed -and still need friends – while going through difficulties with raising children. The joys and sorrows need to be shared.”

As a nurse Janet does shiftwork and so prescribed meeting times don’t work for her.

“I love the flexibility,” says Janet. “We connect by text and decide when we meet depending on our schedules. It’s great. I love the one-on-one times and the group activities.”

Janet sees the value in volunteering to be being a part of something bigger than ourselves and encourages others to find something that fits for them and simply get started.

“You go in as a volunteer thinking you are giving a gift to someone when in fact you find that gift for yourself as well,” says Janet earnestly. “This has been a privilege for me. I have made friends in the process that I am grateful for. I really appreciate seeing the joys on the mom’s face when we meet. It fills me up.”

If, like Janet, you want to build community and make a difference to both single moms and dads by being a Family Friend, reach out to either Kara Aylard or Katrina Glen at familyfriend@kcr.ca or 250-763-8008 to learn more. For other volunteer opportunities, check out the VolunteerConnector at VolunteerConnector.org or kcr.ca/volunteer.

Dorothee Birker is the communications and development coordinator for KCR Community Resources. If you are interested in sharing your volunteer or organizational news, please contact Dorothee at dorothee@kcr.ca.

