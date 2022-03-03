KCR: Volunteers enrich our community

Inspired by innovation and partnership, Interior Health’s Community Volunteer Services in the Central Okanagan strive to work together to improve quality of life for individuals and communities and they are looking for volunteers to join their team. Community Volunteer Coordinator Tiffany Malwatta shares that the organization has been serving the Central Okanagan since 1963 and values volunteers as integral members of the health care team.

“We are committed to providing meaningful volunteer opportunities for individuals, such as the volunteer driver program and support in our baby clinics,” enthuses Tiffany. “If you have never volunteered with us before, consider volunteering with a friend or family member.”

“We use a client-centered approach and encourage our volunteers to build rapports with the community members we serve,” continues Tiffany. “Through one-to-one interactions, volunteers share their life experiences and gain personal satisfaction from helping others. We aim to improve the quality of life of our clients and encourage our volunteers to use their unique skills sets and talents.”

Current volunteer opportunities at Interior Health include:

Adult Day Services – socialize with seniors and adults, engage in hands-on activities or share unique talents and skills

Drivers: provide transportation to medical appointments

Meal Delivery: deliver meals to Adult Day Service programs and individuals with mobility issues

Shop by Phone – contact clients each week via phone and/or shop for clients’ groceries

Child & Baby Clinics – greet parents and assist with clinic tasks

“Volunteers enrich our programs and are a vital part to our health-care team, contributing to the wellbeing of our clients,” explains Tiffany. “We currently have 62 active volunteers. During the pandemic a few of our programs were put on hold, however as restrictions continue to lift, we continue to welcome returning volunteers and new recruits. We also continue to take extra precautions and ensure all volunteers are fully vaccinated and supplied with appropriate PPE as well as trained in COVID safety measures.”

“One of my favourite volunteer stories is about a mother-daughter trio,” says Tiffany. “The mother, who has now passed away, volunteered for us for 52 years and also served on many organizations in the Lake Country area. She always encouraged her daughters to get involved, and today, her daughters carry on her legacy by volunteering in our programs. One of the daughters told me ‘My mother was an amazing person who always gave back to her community.’”

Anyone interested in joining the IH team and helping to enrich the lives of individuals and the community can contact Tiffany at COKCommunityVolunteerServices@interiorhealth.ca or 250-980-1558.

Dorothee Birker is the communications and development coordinator for KCR Community Resources. If you are interested in sharing your volunteer or organizational news, please contact Dorothee at dorothee@kcr.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CommunityKelowna