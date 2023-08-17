KCR: Volunteers help children sleep soundly

Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is a national organization that fully believes a bed is a basic need for the proper physical, emotional and mental support of all children.

Leo Campeau is on a mission to ensure that no kids in the Okanagan are sleeping on couches or floors by spearheading not only a local Vernon chapter of the organization, but also launching one in Kelowna.

“Through my volunteering with the Vernon chapter, I was so taken by the need and the impact of the organization, I just knew we could do more,” explained Leo.

“So, I decided to start a chapter in Kelowna and I am looking for key volunteers to take on leadership roles that will help develop the chapter, recruit partners, and to build beds that can be delivered to kids in the community.

“We have already received our first request for two beds for a Kelowna family. We know each volunteer is very vital to the program and I am grateful to all who respond to our call.”

SHP started as a grassroots organization in the United States with the build of one bed for a single family in 2012. Since then the organization has grown to over 326 chapters and four countries, including Canada.

The tradition of being grounded in the local community continues with SHP Canada where volunteers are at the heart of the program. “Volunteers inspire the program organizers,” stated Leo. “The backbone of the program is supplying the necessary beds, pillows and bedding. Witnessing the need in the community and being able to meet that need and seeing the gratitude from the recipients is hugely satisfying.”

Leo has been a paramedic and fire chief and has witnessed the need first-hand. Now, he says it’s his “unforgettable pleasure and privilege to help others.”

“If you have any questions about being a part of the Kelowna chapter, or of helping to build the beds, do not hesitate to call me,” invited Leo.

He can be reached at leo.campeau@shpbeds.org or you can learn more on their website www.shpbeds.ca or call 1-844-432-2337.

You can also meet Leo at the Okanagan Volunteer Fair in person and chat with him about the various opportunities to volunteer.

Leo and SHP Kelowna will be one of more than 60 organizations participating in the fair at Parkinson Recreation Centre on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The annual fair is a true celebration of volunteerism, where community members come to interview representatives from organizations from all sectors of our community

Mark your calendars and bring the whole family to find your perfect passion project to volunteer for. Find more information on the Okanagan Volunteer Fair at www.kcr.ca.

If you are interested in sharing your volunteer or organizational news, please contact Dorothee Birker at dorothee@kcr.ca.

