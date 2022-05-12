KCR: Volunteers witness everyday kindness

Sonja Menyes, the Manager of Volunteers and Development Officer at the Kelowna Gospel Mission helps to connect community-minded individuals to volunteer opportunities that help KGM to achieve its Mission to “feed the hungry, shelter the homeless and help the hurting. We will provide assistance to all. We will minister to the whole person, spirit, soul and body by sharing Jesus with a servant’s heart.” The Kelowna Gospel Mission has been active serving the community since 1977 serving people experiencing homelessness and poverty and making a huge impact in that time.

“Our services include Outreach on our streets, emergency shelters and services, meals, hampers, transitional programs and houses, thrift stores and a low-cost dental clinic,” explains Sonja. “Our team of staff and volunteers serve anyone in need. We strive to be motivated by integrity, interact with respect and relate with compassion to all.”

Currently Sonja is looking especially for people to help work with the Thrift Stores.

“Thrift Store Volunteers make an impact by sharing their time and talent so we can better serve our community who are experiencing homelessness and poverty. Our volunteers make it possible to raise funds to support our shelter programs,” explains Sonja. “The Thrift Stores are also an avenue of empowerment and dignity, in that people on a limited income have the chance to feel pride in purchasing their own items with their own hard-earned money.”

“Volunteering at one of our Thrift Stores is a rewarding experience. There are a variety of positions to suit many abilities and interests,” continues Sonja. “Some volunteers enjoy the sense of belonging and community that volunteering brings. Others have time to give and know that they are being productive while helping others. Many of our volunteers enjoy the “treasure hunting” while giving back. They also love the great store discount volunteers receive! Most people know that volunteering increases their sense of well-being and connection to our community but are pleasantly surprised by the gratitude received by the people we serve.”

Sonja loves to hear the stories volunteers share about the impact they are making and shares a note she received from one long-time volunteer Val who experienced different moments of kindness between customers at the shop. “Many times, I have recalled the kindness I saw in strangers. This is a volunteer job. I do not get paid, but I kinda do.”

If you are interested in serving others and bearing witness to everyday kindnesses, consider volunteering at Kelowna Gospel Mission. They have regular positions available either mornings or afternoons Monday to Saturday. They also have Admin/Media Research positions that could be done off-site. Find out more about these opportunities by contacting Sonia at volunteer@kelownagospelmission.ca or calling: 250-763-3737 or on the VolunteerConnector at www.kcr.ca.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KelownaGospelMission/

Instagram: @kelownasgospelmission

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KGMission

Website: www.kelownagospelmission.ca

Dorothee Birker is the communications and development coordinator for KCR Community Resources. If you are interested in sharing your volunteer or organizational news, please contact Dorothee at dorothee@kcr.ca.

