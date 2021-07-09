KCR: What does meaningful work look like for you?

Through our partnership with the Capital News, we have been sharing stories about wonderful people 55+ who add meaning and impact to their lives through volunteerism.

Suzie Docherty is someone who did just that and then landed a job that is personally fulfilling, allows her to make a huge impact and pays her at the same time.

Having served as the volunteer manager for the Central Okanagan Salvation Army for five years, Suzy was one of the volunteer facilitators for KCR’s Overview of Volunteer Management workshops, helping to build capacity in the sector and nourish volunteer managers their role.

Through this, she fueled her passion for coaching and facilitation and is now bringing all of these skills to her role as an employment counsellor with the employment services team at KCR.

Suzie’s specialty is working with mature adults and is the lead facilitator for Options55+. This free program offers mature adults looking to add meaningful work to their lives by exploring their passions, developing their skills and boosting their confidence.

“Our program helps participants find meaning, direction and confidence,” she said. “I always say, ‘Who you are makes a difference,’ and I love seeing people discover this light inside of themselves.”

The four-week program includes workshops and one-on-one coaching, plus access to support tools like the weekly Job Club, online resources and an empathetic coach and cheerleader to support you through the job search journey. Topics covered in the workshops include:

Week 1: Know Your Worth & Own Your Worth

Week 2: Exploring Work Options

Week 3: Job Search Tools Best Practices

Week 4: Nailing the Interview

Participants will gain insight into a diverse and changing job market, explore second career options and discover opportunities in a totally new sector.

“Life and work skills really mean something, and you can give back with them,” explained Suzie. “Participants get to connect for themselves how they can leverage their skills and experiences as mature adults and sell those highly desirable attributes to potential employers.”

To find out more about the Options55+ program and how you can access it, contact Suzie at suzie@kcr.ca. The next session starts soon, so don’t delay.

Dorothee Birker is the communications and development coordinator for KCR Community Resources, a multi-service agency offering programs and services to meet community, family and individual needs. KCR is home to the Volunteer Centre of the Central Okanagan. You can contact Dorothee at 250-860-4911 or email dorothee@kcr.ca.

