Brad Parkinson was flanked by his friends for a fun, warm weather skate at Stuart Park Tuesday. (IMAGE CREDIT: MACKENZIE BRITTON)

Keep dreaming for a white Christmas in Kelowna

It’s not likely that we’ll see the snow

Looking forward to a white Christmas? Keep dreaming.

Environment Canada meteorologist Carmen Hartt said the end is in sight to the mild weather Kelowna’s been experiencing.

“It’s been really mild for the past 10 days, and that may break this weekend and it will go back to normal temperatures,” said Hartt.

That means that daytime highs will reach about -1 C and the lows will fall to -6 C, but that’s the biggest change to come.

READ MORE: Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla, Highway 3

“There are no systems coming with that to bring the precipitation we need for a white Christmas,” she said.

That said, it may still look festive.

“Officially a white Christmas for (meteorologists) is two centimetres on the ground — and that may be hard to reach at this time, but there may be a dusting, which is an unofficial white Christmas,” she said.

While the weather data is not working in favour of snow lovers, the odds are.

“Over the past 63 years, it’s been a White Christmas 60 per cent of the time,” she said.

For people like Brad Parkinson, a UBC student was enjoying the sunny day on the Stuart Park ice rink with some friends Tuesday, snow would be the best option.

“I’m hoping for a white Christmas, with the snow and then some sun, too,” Parkinson said. “It makes me happy, and it’s really cool to see and reminds me of when I was a kid.”

While the valley bottom may stay a bit less snowy than expected, the mountains are getting their fair share.

RELATED: If you’re going to pull Baby It’s Cold Outside, pull these songs too, B.C. man writes

The Coquihalla was the subject of a winter storm warning on Tuesday, due to a moving Pacific frontal system. In its wake, a strong southwest flow sent waves of moisture across the Coast Mountains.

Storm accumulations into the 40 to 50 cm range were expected to fall and the storm is expected to ease today.

Previous story
Interior Health offers new info tool for pregnant women

Just Posted

Housing needs identified, Lake Country council salaries approved

Lake Country council had its regular council meeting Dec. 18

Keep dreaming for a white Christmas in Kelowna

It’s not likely that we’ll see the snow

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla, Highway 3

Make sure to equip winter tires if travelling

SHOP LOCAL CONTEST: Win $500 worth of Kelowna’s ‘wish list’ items

Contest runs until Dec. 20

Kelowna hosts World Junior pre-tournament game

Sweden faced off against Russia in The Road to the World Juniors preliminary game

VIDEO: Ex-NASA engineer pranks mail thieves with glitter bomb trap

Package thefts are common this time of year, but YouTuber Mark Rober used his engineering skills

Straight from DeHart

When one door closes in the local restaurant scene, another opens.

‘Laverne & Shirley’ star, ‘Big’ director Penny Marshall dies

Marshall died of complications from diabetes on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at her Hollywood Hills home. She was 75.

B.C. Court of Appeal to rule in terror case that centres on RCMP conduct

B.C.’s appeal court is scheduled to release a decision today on a couple whose guilty verdict over plotting to blow up the provincial legislature was thrown out by a lower court judge.

Trump backs off on demand for $5 billion to build a border wall

Congress and President Donald Trump continue to bicker over his demand that lawmakers fund a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Canadian detained in China, not clear if related to two other detentions

Reports suggest the person is not a diplomat or entrepreneur doing business in China.

Trudeau sees 2019 election as choice between positive Liberals, divisive Tories

Trudeau is drawing much the same battle lines that propelled the Liberals to a come-from-behind victory in 2015

Lightning top Canucks 5-2 in feisty battle

NHL’s No. 1 team too much for Vancouver

Police dog tracks down counterfeit suspect

Cop vehicle rammed, and pooch steals a chicken dinner

Most Read