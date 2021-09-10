Kelowna app developer, non-profits want to help you meet your neighbours

Have unwanted stuff? Put it on your curb on Sept. 18

Curb It will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 18. Items not picked up or claimed will be donated to The Village App’s partners. (The Village App

A Kelowna-based app developer is hosting a COVID-friendly event in support of the community and Central Okanagan non-profits.

The Village App, developed by Kelowna mom Ashley Stone, is hosting Curb It, an event that gives Kelowna and West Kelowna residents a way to get rid of items they no longer need or want.

The items will then be picked up by neighbours who may need them. If you have leftover items from the event, The Village App’s partners will take them.

To participate, download The Village App then on Sept. 18, use the app to broadcast to other users you have available items. Put those items out on the sidewalk with clear markings they are free to take.

Items will be out on curbs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. After the event, other Central Okanagan non-profits will take them, including Mamas for Mamas, Karis Support Society, SHARE Society, Hands in Service, The Bridge Youth and Family Services, Kelowna’s Gospel Mission and NOW Canada.

The goal of the event is to get people out and meeting their neighbours in a safe way while also helping others they didn’t know needed a hand.

The Village App offers its users a way to stay connected with each other, offering and receiving help when they need it.

More information on The Village App can be found here and more information on Curb It can be found here.

Curb It is scheduled for Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

