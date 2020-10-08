Kelowna-area Tim Hortons customers raise $46k for child care programs

Despite current economic uncertainty, Kelowna and West Kelowna residents reached deep to support local childcare programs.

The Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign ran for just one week in September but saw tens of thousands of customers in the Kelowna and West Kelowna area purchase a cookie in support.

In total it raised $46,300, which will support the YMCA of Okanagan’s Child Care Programs, in particular, the Healthy Snacks program. This ensures over 540 children in YMCA preschool or out-of-school care programs receive a nutritious snack every day.

“It is critical that all children in our care get a daily healthy snack to help them grow and thrive. Sadly, many kids in our programs come to us hungry and now, more than ever, we are seeing more need by those most impacted by the pandemic,” said Danielle Miranda, YMCA child care general manager.

The Tim Hortons organization expressed their thanks to the generosity of the Central Okanagan community.

“We are extremely grateful to our community for coming together during these difficult times. Our team members are honoured to be able to deliver this donation to help the YMCA provide nutritious food to local kids, many of whom live in poverty,” said Chris Chapman, on behalf of the Kelowna and West Kelowna Tim Hortons restaurant owners.

