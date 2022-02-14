Kelowna art exhibit calls people to action

The Global Citizen Events exhibits will be set up around Kelowna until March. 10

Sustainable art is popping up around Kelowna and it is getting people talking.

The displays are part of the 2022 initiatives organized by Global Citizen Events. The exhibits are open to the public from Feb. 10 to March 10, at the Orchard Park Mall, the Okanagan Regional Libraries, Metro Community and Habitat for Humanity ReStore. To learn more about the Arts for Social Change Campaign visit globalcitizenevents.com.

The exhibits feature unique pieces crafted by local students and professional artists. Each work of art was inspired by one of the 17 Goals of Sustainable Development, set out by the United Nations.

Joyce Brinkerhoff, a member of Global Citizen Events says that the goal of the exhibits is to integrate art into the community and to entertain, educate and inspire people to action.

“This is art that tells a story and makes a difference,” says Brinkerhoff.

Local artist Alison Beaumont contributed her piece ‘The Feels’ which she says was inspired by the concept of Ecological Sorrow.

Beaumont describes Ecological Sorrow as the necessity and urgency people feel about environmentalism, coupled with a paralyzing sensation of sadness and hopelessness. She says that when thinking about the environment people feel hopeful and inspired to take sustainable action but are sabotaged by feelings of insignificance.

Beaumont has captured the sounds of Ecological Sorrow in an iridescent box. The noises are motion activated and play in a unique combination each time they are triggered, similar to an individual’s experience with environmentalism.

To read more about her art visit spiritofthemoment.ca.

