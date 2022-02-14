Kelowna art exhibit calls people to action

The Global Citizen Events exhibits will be set up around Kelowna until March. 10

Sustainable art is popping up around Kelowna and it is getting people talking.

The displays are part of the 2022 initiatives organized by Global Citizen Events. The exhibits are open to the public from Feb. 10 to March 10, at the Orchard Park Mall, the Okanagan Regional Libraries, Metro Community and Habitat for Humanity ReStore. To learn more about the Arts for Social Change Campaign visit globalcitizenevents.com.

Image created by Alexie Bernasor inspired by the goal of quality education and the clean water and sanitation goal (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

The exhibits feature unique pieces crafted by local students and professional artists. Each work of art was inspired by one of the 17 Goals of Sustainable Development, set out by the United Nations.

Alison Beaumont with a beeswax piece inspired by the death of the coral reef and her piece, The Feels (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Joyce Brinkerhoff, a member of Global Citizen Events says that the goal of the exhibits is to integrate art into the community and to entertain, educate and inspire people to action.

“This is art that tells a story and makes a difference,” says Brinkerhoff.

Local artist Alison Beaumont contributed her piece ‘The Feels’ which she says was inspired by the concept of Ecological Sorrow.

Alison Beaumont and her piece, The Feels (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Beaumont describes Ecological Sorrow as the necessity and urgency people feel about environmentalism, coupled with a paralyzing sensation of sadness and hopelessness. She says that when thinking about the environment people feel hopeful and inspired to take sustainable action but are sabotaged by feelings of insignificance.

Beaumont has captured the sounds of Ecological Sorrow in an iridescent box. The noises are motion activated and play in a unique combination each time they are triggered, similar to an individual’s experience with environmentalism.

To read more about her art visit spiritofthemoment.ca.

Joyce Brinkerhoff and a piece created by a grade 6 Kelowna student highlighting food waste and food insecurity (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

READ MORE: Kelowna Secondary School students making a stylish and sustainable difference

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

art exhibitCity of Kelowna

Previous story
Dunsdon family played role in Summerland’s history

Just Posted

Alison Beaumont and her piece, The Feels (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Kelowna art exhibit calls people to action

Students on the steps of Mt. Boucherie Secondary School (Photo/Dave Ogilvie)
Protest at West Kelowna’s Mt. Boucherie Secondary

RCMP urges Rutland residents to ensure their doors and windows are secure (Black Press file photo).
String of weekend break and enters in Rutland, Kelowna

Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate romantic love. How much do you know about famous couples and the love lives of famous people? (File photo)
QUIZ: Test your knowledge of famous couples